‘Mastermind of UKSSSC Paper leak scam, Moosa arrested from Lucknow

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH DEHRADUN, 15 Sep: Uttar Pradesh STF has arrested ‘mastermind’ in UKSSSC Paper leak case Sadiq Moosa and his close associate Yogeshwar Rao from Lucknow. STF has so far arrested 41 accused in the entire case. Syed Sadiq Moosa, who was absconding in the whole case, had a bounty of Rs 2 lakhs on his head while his associate Yogeshwar Rao had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. UP STF team arrested both the accused from Vibhutikhand in Lucknow.

It may be recalled that it was on on24 July, that the scam related to question paper leakage had surfaced in respect of recruitment examinations conducted by Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC). In this case, Uttarakhand STF team has so far arrested 41 people. Among those arrested included several police officials, several officials from UKSSSC and from Secretariat and even in state judicial department apart from the owner of company which had been engaged for printing the question paper and conducting the examinations. Apart from them, one of the kingpins is Hakam Singh who is also behind the bars currently.