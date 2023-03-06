Mathematician Anand Kumar initiates Master Class programme at St George’s College

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 5 Mar: The inauguration ceremony of a Master Class, ‘From Marg to Manzil’, was held at St George’s College, here, today.

Padma Shri awardee and Chief Guest Anand Kumar inaugurated the class at St George’s College. Kumar thanked Mukesh Lal at the inauguration held in the auditorium of the school and said that this campaign has been started so that education can reach every home. Children who are financially strapped and wish to study will be provided free coaching. He said that there is a lot of scope in the New Education Policy of the Government of India and many changes have been made. Children will get the freedom to change their subjects, and obtain education in regional languages, also. He said that today children are frustrated and prone to addiction, be it to mobiles or other means. Children should talk to their inner soul.

Mathematician Anand Kumar, who prepares poor children for engineering entrance examinations through his organisation Super 30, said that work is being done to take online classes and offline classes door-to-door. A master class has been initiated to prepare poor children for the engineering entrance examination.

Master Class Director Mukesh Lal said that he got a chance to meet Anand Kumar and proposed the master class plan for which was provided full cooperation.