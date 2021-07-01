Maun Mela cancelled again

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 29 Jun: The Maun Mela, which is held every June in the Aglad River in Jaunpur development block, has been postponed, this year, due to the corona epidemic. The same had taken place, last year. The fair is organised every year at the end of June on the banks of River Aglad, a tributary of the Yamuna, in which thousands of people from Jaunpur, Jaunsar and Rawain Valley participate.

Villagers collectively enter the river and catch fish. But in view of the corona epidemic and keeping in mind the precautions, this event has been postponed this year as well.

Mahipal Singh Sajwan, Chairman of Maun Mela Development Committee, said that this year, also, the committee has decided the fair will not be held. He reminded that the fair has been held since feudal times and had been kept going by the villagers till date. Earlier, it was not organised following the 2013 disaster. According to historians, this fair was begun in 1911 by the then Tehri King at a place called Malungkot on the Aglad River. Since then, it has become a tradition which is celebrated every year.

The Tehri King used to be present with his queens. After the fall of feudalism, the villagers themselves take the responsibility of security and if there is any kind of dispute, the people of the area themselves solve the matter together.