Maurya should stop the rhetoric; Badrinath Dham belongs to Satyayug: Maharaj 

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 28 Jul: State Tourism, Religion and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj, while reacting to Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya’s description of Badrinath Dham as a Buddhist monastery, said that Swami Prasad does not know Sanatan Dharma, so he is making false statements in the news.

Minister Satpal Maharaj said that the Badrinath Dham belongs to the Satyayug. Nar-Narayan had meditated here. The leader of the Samajwadi Party should know that Mahatma Buddha was not even born at that time. That’s why it is wrong to call Badrinath Dham a Buddhist monastery.

Maharaj said, “Although we consider Mahatma Buddha as a form of Narayan in the Sanatan tradition, it does not mean that Maurya should go around saying ludicrous things about Badrinath Dham. People should be aware that, when there used to be trade in Uttarakhand from Niti Valley in the past, offerings used to come from Tibetan monasteries for the Badrinath Shrine. They also accepted the glory of Lord Badri Vishal.”