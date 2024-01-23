Max Hospital, Dehradun, IMA Saharanpur, hold CME Session on Robotic-Assisted Surgeries  

By Our Staff Reporter

Saharanpur, 21 Jan: Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dehradun, in partnership with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Saharanpur, conducted a Continuing Medical Education (CME) session here. The CME aimed to inform and educate healthcare professionals about the advancements in Robotic-Assisted Surgery and its positive impact on patient outcomes. A total of 58 doctors attended the CME, further demonstrating the keen interest and commitment of the medical community to stay abreast of innovative healthcare practices.

Dr Kaleem Ahmed, President of IMA Saharanpur, and Dr Somya Jain, Secretary, were among the doctors present at the CME sessions, underlining the collaborative effort to advance healthcare excellence in the region.

The use of robotics in surgery began in the 1990s with the introduction of the Da Vinci Surgical System in 1997. Since then, it has rapidly developed. Presently, approximately 7000 robotic surgeries are performed annually in India, with over a thousand expert robotic surgeons across the country.

Dr Mayank Nautiyal, Consultant & HOD, Liver Transplant & Biliary Sciences, Gastrointestinal Robotic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dehradun said, “Utilising the cutting-edge Da Vinci X surgical system, the hospital’s skilled surgeons have achieved remarkable success across various medical specialties. The system’s magnified 3D high-definition vision and precision-controlled instruments have significantly elevated surgical outcomes, offering patients benefits such as reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, minimised time in the ICU, and quicker recovery times. The advanced types of robotic surgery machines used in foreign countries are now accessible in major cities of India. Soon, expert surgeons will be able to extend their services to cities like Saharanpur. This technology has significantly improved the precision of surgeries, leading to enhanced clinical outcomes and faster recovery times.”

Dr Nautiyal underscored the significance of robotics in their mission to deliver high-quality healthcare, stating, “We firmly believe that robotics will become the backbone of our region’s medical infrastructure in the coming decade.”

In recognition of the pioneering efforts, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dehradun, was awarded the “Centre of Excellence for Trauma & Critical Care.” Further, the Da Vinci X surgical system has played a pivotal role in delivering superior surgical outcomes, and surpassing 100 successful in a span of just eleven months at Max Hospital, Dehradun to providing the latest and the best quality of care.