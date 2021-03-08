Mayor flags off Drishti’s ‘Glaucoma Walkathon & Cyclothon’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Mar: With its mission, “From Darkness to Light”, Drishti Foundation has been actively working throughout the year with special events like Free Eye Screenings for Diabetic Retinopathy, Cataract and Glaucoma, which are some of the leading irreversible sight threatening diseases. Drishti Foundation reaches out to people in need who cannot afford expert treatment and helps them with consultation, medicine and surgery if needed, absolutely free.

The month of March is dedicated to international Glaucoma Awareness. Drishti Eye Institute is observing Glaucoma Awareness Week 2021 from 7 to 13 March to spread awareness among people about Glaucoma, which is one of the leading causes of blindness.

Glaucoma (Kalamotia) is a serious condition, but it can be treated. While there is no cure, its progression can be slowed.

On this occasion, a Walkathon and Cyclothon were organised early this morning at Drishti Eye Institute, Astley Hall. The Cyclothon and Walk originated from Drishti, 16 Subhash Road, which was flagged-off by Chief Guest Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’.

World Glaucoma Awareness Week is very iconic in spreading awareness about the ignorance against the sight threatening disease, which is rightly called “The Silent Thief of Sight” as it shows no early signs and symptoms. The Cyclothon and Walkathon were supported by Ophthalmologists, Rotarians, SJA Alumni Association and Drishti staff in order to educate and spread awareness among citizens.

“During this entire week, highly experienced Glaucoma Doctors at Drishti will emphasise the special screening of Glaucoma suspects who are most at risk of developing this disease such as people over 40 years of age, having family history of Glaucoma, Diabetes or high blood pressure and those who wear high powered glasses as, well,” explained Dr Saurabh Luthra, Senior Consultant and Director, Drishti Eye Institute.

The event was a huge success due to the presence of dignitaries like Bro J C Carroll (Superior Brother), Bro Jeyaseelan S (Principal, SJA), Bro Ronish Mathew (Vice Principal), Dr Amit Singh, President, IMA, Secretary Dr Roopa Hanspal, IMA, Dehradun, Sunit Agarwal, President, Rotary E- Club 3080, Mohit Goel, Sushant Ahuja, Verendra Kala, Dr Arti Luthra, Director, Luthra Maternity & Infertility Centre, Dr Shashank Gandhe, Dr Minal Patil and Dr Shweta from Drishti Eye Institute.