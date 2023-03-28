MDDA demolishes unauthorised shops on Mussoorie’s Mall Road

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 26 Mar: Three shops unauthorisedly constructed by the Mussoorie Municipality near the Fish Aquarium on Mall Road were got vacated and demolished by the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority in the presence of a heavy police force, today. The shops were built by the Municipality in place of a toilet.

Under the leadership of SDM, Mussoorie, Nandan Kumar, the demolition team removed the shutters of the shops and confiscated the goods. Now, a board designating the site for the toilet has been installed there. The MDDA had proposed to construct a toilet for women and the disabled at the site. The site was given on rent after constructing three shops unauthorisedly by the Municipality.

The MDDA will now construct toilets at the site.

There is a lot of resentment among the shopkeepers against the municipal administration for providing them unauthorised shops. They demanded action against the offending municipal authorities.

Social activists have demanded action from Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, the District Magistrate and the VC, MDDA, regarding this violation of the rules.