MDDA seals ‘illegally constructed’ buildings in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 28 Apr: The Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority has begun action against illegal construction in a colony on the Mussoorie Kempty Road. The Srinagar Estate was sealed for construction being done without permission by Rishabh Jain and Heera Devi. While hearing the case, Abbas Ahmed, Joint Secretary, Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority, directed sealing of the two constructions.

Action was taken under the leadership of Assistant Engineer Abhishek Bhardwaj. Bhardwaj said that a show cause notice was issued earlier by the Authority. After a hearing, Joint Secretary Abbas Ahmed ordered the illegal construction to be sealed. On Thursday, an MDDA team with a police force reached the spot and sealed the unauthorised construction. Assistant Engineer Bhardwaj claimed that the construction was being done without a map. He urged all the people not to do any construction without permission of the Authority. MDDA officers, employees and police force were present on the occasion.