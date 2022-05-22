MDDA should work on improving its image: Aggarwal

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 May: Urban Development Minister Prem Chand Agarwal held a meeting with the officials of Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) in the assembly hall of the Vidhan Sabha, here, today.

At the review meeting, the Minister inquired about the progress made by the department in accordance with the instructions given in the previous meeting. He was briefed about progress on various ongoing projects including the under construction multi-storey parking in Rishikesh and Mussoorie, respectively, as well as beautification of Mall Road in Mussoorie by the officials concerned. He was told that the work in all the projects is on at an accelerated pace. Agarwal directed the officials to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the tourists and the pilgrims due to the ongoing development works in Rishikesh and Mussoorie.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress on the works done in the sequence of instructions given earlier. He had directed that the period for passing the residential maps be fixed at a maximum of 15 days and for commercial map at a maximum of 30 days.

Expressing concern over about 600 illegal constructions reported in Dehradun, the Minister said that the responsibility of departmental officers should be fixed regarding illegal construction, construction of buildings without approval of maps, or diversion of the maps approved as well as encroachments and illegal plotting. He further directed the Secretary, Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA), to take strict action against the officials and employees found to be negligent in prevention of illegal construction and plotting.

Agarwal said there is an urgent need to improve the image of MDDA by bringing transparency in its operations and by ensuring strict action against illegal construction on a fair basis. He added that suggestions are being received from all sections of society on the upcoming budget. Suggestions are also being received through e-mail. He said that the last date for receiving suggestions on email had been extended till 27 May. Important suggestions sent by the public would be included in the budget.

Present in the meeting were MDDA Vice-Chairman Brijesh Kumar Sant, Secretary Mohan Singh Barnia, Superintending Engineer HCS Rana and other officers.