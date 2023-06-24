MDDA to follow water conservation mantra of CM Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Jun: Following the mantra of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding water conservation , MDDA has now decided to go to the spot and check whether the provision of rainwater harvesting tanks has been made in all hotels, malls, group housing and other places.

It was reported that building maps of group housing, malls, hotels and other commercial constructions are approved by the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority. Authority Vice President Vanshidhar Tiwari said that the provision of rainwater harvesting tanks is necessary for conserving rainwater in such buildings as per the rules. In this regard, it is necessary to verify the provision of rainwater storage in the sanctioned, constructed and under-construction buildings under the authority area.

For this, he directed the engineers of all the sectors to run an intensive campaign to ensure the provision of rainwater storage as per the regulation. Even after this, if a provision is not made by any builder, then make sure that legal action is proposed against them.