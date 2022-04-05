MDDA to invest Rs 3 Cr on Mall Road beautification

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 3 Apr: The Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority is going to invest Rs 3 crore for the beautification of the Mall Road, here. As some time is left for the start of the tourist season, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu has instructed the MDDA to beautify Mussoorie. Instructions have also given to officials of the Jal Nigam to complete the works underway on the Mall Road under the Yamuna Drinking Water Scheme.

MDDA Secretary Mohan Singh Barnia said, today, that after the recent meeting chaired by Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, a proposal of Rs 3 crore has been passed by the Authority for the beautification of the two kilometre long Mall Road. It will be done under various schemes. The antique railing will be improved, wall paintings will be made at the Hawa Ghar, etc. He said that the Mall Road is considered very important from the tourism point of view. They like to walk on the Mall Road, which is why it must have all the facilities.

The tourist season usually starts in Mussoorie by the end of April. The officials of the departments concerned have started work on repairing all the facilities.

Recently, local MLA and Minister Ganesh Joshi had reprimanded officials after inspecting the area.