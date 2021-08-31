Meaningful debates must for healthy democracy: Koshyari

Dehradun, 30 Aug: Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, today said that meaningful discussions and debates in the Parliament and the state assemblies, were very necessary for a healthy democracy. He lamented the fact that instead of meaningful debates, needless ruckus and chaos in the Parliament and the state assemblies were the order of the day these days. Koshyari was speaking on the occasion of the launch of a book titled, “Sansad Mein Bhagat Singh Koshyari”, a collection of his speeches in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, as well as reports of his decisions as chairman of the Petitions Committee of the Parliament. The book has been published by Chanakya Varta Prakashan Group, New Delhi. The launch ceremony was held this evening at Madhuban Hotel. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The ceremony was organised by Editor of Chanakya Varta Publication, Dr Amit Jain and Sonu Tyagi of M/s Approach Entertainment/Approach Communications.

Koshyari said that some Opposition parties also did not want important issues to be discussed and this was unfortunate. He observed that during his term in the Parliament it wasn’t so, and he expressed the desire that important discussions should happen in the Parliament more often than a deadlock. He also remembered the days when people used to wait to hear review of Parliamentary Proceedings everyday during the sessions on All India Radio, because that was the occasion, when speeches of opposition leaders also could be heard on the radio. He said that meaningful debates led to many useful decisions in respect of development then. Koshyari appreciated the fact that under the speakership of Prem Chand Aggarwal, the recent assembly session was held peacefully with useful debates from the members of the treasury benches as well as the opposition members.

Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, recalled his long association with Koshyari and said that he had learnt his lessons in politics as well as social service under the tutelage of Koshyari. He claimed that despite several occasions in the past when he felt somewhat disappointed with the decisions or indecisions of Koshyari, he later always realised that he was right and cared for everyone around him and the people. Dhami also credited the Maharashtra Governor for One Rank One Pension, and added that Koshyari had laid the foundation of One Rank One Pension while he was the chairman of the Petitions Committee.

Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal, reminded the fact that Koshyari was among those few leaders who had been members of both the State Assembly and the state Legislative Council, as well as of Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, and had excelled in every role that he performed in his long public life.

Speaking about the book, Dr Amit Jain stressed that a nationalist outlook was reflected significantly in the views expressed by Koshyari in his speeches he delivered in the Parliament, which was not only inspiring but also interesting for readers.

Hindi author Leeladhar Jagudi also recalled his association with Koshyari and said that Koshyari was among the few politicians who were well read and had thorough knowledge of the Upanishads and other scriptures. Shyam Jaju Laxmichandra Bhala also addressed the gathering. Among those who were present on the occasion were Cabinet Ministers Dhan Singh Rawat, Ganesh Joshi, Members of Parliament Ajay Tamta and Naresh Bansal, MLAs Munna Singh Chauhan, Khajan Das, and Raghunath Singh Negi.