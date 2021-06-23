Medha Aggarwal of Doon Varsity selected for IISc Bangalore

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Jun: Medha Aggarwal, a student of BSc Chemistry (Hons) at Doon University has been selected for admission to the integrated PhD programme at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. According to the QS World University Rankings 2022, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, is the world’s top research university.

Medha, a resident of Dehradun, qualified the Joint Admission Test (JAM) for Masters examination and secured an All India Rank of 241. She, simultaneously, secured the All India Rank of 291 in GATE 2021. JAM is the national level examination conducted jointly by IISc Bangalore and various IITs of India for admission in MSc and integrated PhD. The candidates who secure top ranks between 1 and 250 are invited for interview by IISc Bangalore and only 15-23 candidates are selected. Medha appeared for her interview on 24 May, 2021, and has received the letter of confirmation of her selection to the integrated PhD programme in Chemical Science Division.

For Medha, it is a dream come true. She completed her senior secondary from Cambrian Hall with a percentage of 93% and her secondary education from The Heritage School with a percentage of 94.2%. Her father is a high school mathematics teacher in Cambrian Hall. After clearing the entrance examination, she joined Doon University in 2018 as a student of BSc Chemistry honours.

She says that the Doon University faculty members provided her the best possible orientation in the field of chemistry. She has also expressed her thanks to the library of Doon University.