Media not given rights under Constitution: Nishith Joshi

Dehradun, 30 May: In a programme held on the occasion of Hindi Journalism Day in Dharampur here, well known Hindi poet Buddhinath Mishra was the Chief Guest, while State Information Commissioner Yogesh Bhatt and senior journalist Nishith Joshi were the main speakers, and Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau was the Guest of Honour. This programme was organised by Devbhoomi Patrakaar Union.

On the occasion, veteran journalist Nishith Joshi spoke on the topic “Constitutional position of media in the pillars of democracy”. He said that Adi journalist Narad has taught the art of dialogue. He had supported positive forces. He said that a journalist’s position and stand on any issue should be that of the common man’s position on that issue. He reminded that when the constitution of the country was made, journalists were not given any special place in it. However, the media plays an important role in the establishment of democracy. The day media persons will unite, the media will get due constitutional status in democracy.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, Hindi poet Dr Buddhinath Mishra said that there is no special difference between a journalist and a litterateur. Journalist presents the incident, while a litterateur turns same incident into a classic. Today social media is growing more than print media, but the credibility of print media has remained the same.

As the keynote speaker, Information Commissioner Yogesh Bhatt said that media may not have constitutional status, but media acts as a check on all the three pillars of democracy. Media has achieved the status of fourth pillar of the democracy on its own. Even today media remains more important than the other three pillars. The media requirement of the remaining three pillars remains.

On Journalism Day a felicitation ceremony was organised in the auditorium of Shri Govardhan Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, located in Sumannagar Dharampur. Constituted in the memory of the founder of “Parvatiya” newspaper, Late Vishnudutt Uniyal Smriti Samman was given to veteran journalist Jeetmani Painyuli. Apart from these, nine journalists who have made important contribution in the field of journalism, namely Anil Verma (Dehradun Times Daily), Kunwar Raj Asthana (Divya Himgiri), Ravi Arora, Ajay Singh Rana (President Uttaranchal Press Club), Sarojini Semwal, Rajnish Dhyani, Ratanlal Lakhera, Gopal Singhal (Arihant Express), Shashikant Mishra (The Night) were honoured with mementos.

This year’s “Samagra Jeevan Samman” was given to senior litterateur and poet Dr Buddhinath Mishra. Journalists Deepak Dhiman, Naveen Joshi, Deepak Gulani, Rituraj Gairola and Rajat Sharma were given “Active Journalism Award”.