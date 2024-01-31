Media team should make people aware of Govt’s achievements: Dhami

BJP holds media workshop to prepare for LS polls

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 30 Jan: The BJP today organised a state level media workshop with the resolve to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time with an overwhelming majority.

In this workshop organised in view of the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, National Media In-charge Anil Baluni, State President Mahendra Bhatt, National Spokespersons Gopal Krishna Aggarwal and Zafar Islam, and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal shared their views with the BJP’s media team.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, under the guidance of PM Modi, many historic measures like strict anti-copying law, anti-conversion law, action on illegal religious encroachment, 30 percent reservation for women, etc., have been taken in Uttarakhand. Now the government will soon implement the UCC.

The CM called upon the media team of the BJP to disseminate detailed information about development schemes, projects, welfare schemes and achievements of the Union and the State Governments among the people to maximum possible extent. He also asked the BJP media team to share information about the UCC issue through all mediums and to clear all the misconceptions being spread by the opposition in this regard. He also mentioned the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and asserted that more than 5 lakh youth have participated in the competitive examinations under an honest and transparent process.

Inaugurating this workshop organised in 6 sessions, National Media In-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said that, with the changing times, BJP has also made major changes in its organisational management. As a result, BJP has become the largest political organisation in the world. He asserted that the top leadership of the party believes that the golden era of BJP has not yet come and, to bring it about, all the party leaders and workers have to become partners. The golden period of the party is yet to come for which all have to work tirelessly and without any pause for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Baluni said that, while the BJP’s victory is certain, everyone’s efforts should be to make this the biggest victory in political history. He said that the party is fortunate to have a leader like Modi. He also asserted that the importance and challenges of media have increased in the digital era. BJP has a trained and active media department and its social media and IT associates are jointly doing excellent work.

Baluni sought suggestions from the participants and provided guidance on their media management related questions.

He added that the common people believe the lotus will bloom with a huge majority in 2024 and 2027. Projects like all-weather roads in Uttarakhand, reconstruction of Kedarpuri, master plan of Badrinath Dham, treatment of Joshimath, network of roads till the border, work on Rishikesh Karnaprayag rail line are making rapid progress.

Addressing the inaugural session, State President Mahendra Bhatt said the role of media is going to be most important in the BJP’s victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, because the opposition is continuously working on the strategy of negative publicity. The BJP’s media team has to counter that negativity with a positive response. The media team has to give its best in spreading the public welfare works and activities of the organisation among the public.

Gopal Krishna Aggarwal, the national spokesperson and in-charge of the state regarding media, said that earlier governments also ran schemes but they were not concerned to find out if the public was getting their benefits. But, today, the government led by PM Narendra Modi has ensured that the public gets 100 percent benefit of the public welfare schemes. Today, the country is moving forward with self-respect on all economic, social and strategic fronts. Today the world looks towards India before taking decisions on every important issue which shows the growing credibility of the nation under the charismatic leadership of Modi. National Spokesperson Zafar Islam explained to all the participants the nuances of presenting the party’s side based on his media experience.

Rajya Sabha MP and National Co-Treasurer Naresh Bansal said the BJP is the only political party in the country that runs on ideas, values and principles. The party is moving towards completing the Antodaya mission of Integral Humanism with Panch Nishtha and seven contact points. Also, senior BJP leader and state spokesperson Suresh Joshi shared detailed information about better coordination of media and social media.

State media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said, in view of the elections, a state media core committee would be formed to discuss the ideological side of the party on various contemporary political issues. Also, media in-charge and teams will be prepared first at the Lok Sabha and then at the Assembly levels. State spokesperson Naveen Thakur, State General Secretary Aditya Kothari, MLAs Khajan Das, Vinod Chamoli, state media team members Dr Devendra Bhasin, Madhu Bhatt, Shamum Kazmi, Satish Lakheda from the national media team also participated.