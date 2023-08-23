Meditation increases physical & mental concentration: Acharya Balakrishna

2-day national workshop concludes at Patanjali University

By Our Staff Reporter

HARIDWAR, 19 Aug: A two-day national workshop on ‘Indian Meditation for Holistic Health’, sponsored by the University Grants Commission’s Inter-University Yoga Centre, Bangalore, concluded at Patanjali University here, today, in which eminent personalities from various universities were present.

The Chief Guest was the Vice-Chancellor of Science and Technology University, Meghalaya, and President of the Indian University Association, Prof Gauri Dutt Sharma. He outlined the role of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) in the formulation of the National Education Policy 2020. He said that meditation gives the strength to look into the inner mind and make the body and mind work in harmony.

While presiding over the workshop, Vice Chancellor of Patanjali University, Acharya Balkrishna said that meditation has a very important place in Ashtanga Yoga. He said that meditation increases physical and mental concentration. In ancient Indian medicine, meditation has been used for the physical, mental and spiritual development of a person and in the treatment of various diseases.

The Acharya also spoke about the invention of new methods of meditation.

As a special guest, the Vice Chancellor of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi University, Prof Bhuvnesh Sharma, gave a lecture on Transcendental Meditation and the works of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Vireshwar Upadhyay, a spiritual seeker from Shantikunj, Haridwar, conducted a workshop on Savita Dhyan, and Dr Rajnarayan Mishra on Himalayan Dhyan tradition.

In the quiz competition organised in the workshop, Lakshmi, Richa Kumari and Sakshi of MSc Yoga Science got first place, Prachi, Suraj and Anupriya of MA, first year, got second place, and Pragya, Sadiksha and Durgesh of BA, final year, got third place.

BSc students Aditi Gupta, Vani Verma, Divyanshi and Pooja stood first in the poster competition. MSc students Sakshi Sharma and Vijay Lakshmi took the second position. MSc students Sakshi Basata and Purva had to settle for the third position.

Patanjali Vishwavidyalaya Chancellor Swami Ramdev sent his best wishes on the successful organisation of the two-day workshop. At the end, the Vice-Chancellor of the University and the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Prof Dr Mahavir Agarwal proposed the vote of thanks.

Sadhvi Acharya Devpriya, Dean and Chairperson of the Faculty of Academics and Humanities and Oriental Studies, Academics, Swami Arshadev, Dr Paran Gowda, Dean, Academic and Research, VK Katiyar, Dean of the Department of Yoga, Prof Dr Om Narayan Tiwari, Acharya Chandramohan Mishra of Music Department, Dr Nivedita, Dr Nidhish, Dr Rudra Bhandari, Dr Vipin Dubey, Dr Sandeep, Dr Aarti Yadav, Acharya Gautam, Dr Vinay Sharma, Dr Lakshmi Shankar Rath, Dr Monika, Dr Saloni, Dr Kapil Shastri, Dr Vaishali Gaur, Dr Aarti Pal, Dr Anju, Dr Alka Giri and students were present on the occasion.