Meenakshi Joshi congratulated on new appointment

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Mar: On the occasion of International Woman’s Day, Upendra Arora, owner of the Green Bookship, called on Meenakshi Joshi to congratulate her on her appointment as the Principal, Central Academy of State Forest Service, here, today.

He said the honour done to her is indeed well deserved.

Joshi is an accomplished forester belonging to the Uttarakhand cadre (2000 batch). As Joint Director, Forest Survey of India, she actively supervised the preparation of State of Forests Report 2021, which won wide acclaim. She also had a highly successful tenure as Joint Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand. Arora wished her all the best in her new assignment.