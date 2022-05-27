Meeting held at THDC on need for enhancing Hydro-Capacity

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

TEHRI, 26 May: The Consultative Committee of Union Ministry of Power convened a meeting on the subject, “The need for enhancing Hydro-Capacity”, today at the Tehri Hydro Power Project. Union Cabinet Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh chaired the meeting. Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal was also present. A special screening of a film, “Journey of Tehri Dam”, was held for the Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Minister RK Singh and MoS Krishan Pal along with the MP and senior officials of Ministry of Power and Central Power Sector PSUs. Rajeev Vishnoi, CMD, THDC India Limited, delivered the welcome address and shared his vast experience as a Technocrat associated with Tehri Dam. Chief Minister Dhami and Minister RK Singh also addressed the gathering on this occasion. Later, RK Singh, Krishan Pal, MPs and senior officials of Ministry of Power and Central Power Sector PSUs visited the operational Tehri HPP (1000 MW) and under construction Tehri PSP (1000 MW). Today, THDCIL is one of the premier power generators in the country with installed capacity of 1587 MW with commissioning of Tehri Dam & HPP (1000MW), Koteshwar HEP (400MW) in Uttarakhand,Wind Power Projects of 50MW at Patan & 63MW at Dwarka in Gujarat, 24MW Dhukwan Small Hydro Project, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and 50 MW Solar Power Project at Kasaragod, Kerala to its credit.