Meeting held to improve conditions at Piran Kaliyar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Roorkee, 28 Jul: The District Magistrate, Haridwar, and CEO of the Waqf Board, along with other officers, inspected development work at the Piran Kaliyar Dargah, today. Instructions were issued to complete the unfinished works at the earliest and maintain transparency. Local MLA Furqan Ahmed also offered some suggestions at the meeting.

At the same time, instructions were given to complete the stalled work on the Sabri Jama Masjid soon. The DM inspected the Dargah complex, Sabri Langar Khana, pond area, fountain square, old Langar Khana, etc.

MLA Haji Furqan Ahmed proposed at the meeting that barricading be installed to stop 4-wheelers coming from the water tank side of the dargah. It was suggested that the site of the old langar be made a seating area for the convenience of the pilgrims. The Dargah Guest House also needs to be rebuilt. The water tank has been damaged due to which supply has not been smooth.

Regarding power supply, a generator would be arranged immediately.

District Magistrate C Ravi Shankar said that a master plan was prepared in 2005 for the dargah. Also present on the occasion were Joint Magistrate, Roorkee, Apoorva Pandey, Waqf Board Inspector Mohammad Ali, Karyawah Dargah Manager Safiq Ahmed, Supervisor Intkhab Alam, Sarik Niyazi, Rao Sikandar, etc.