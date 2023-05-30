Meeting of Dalanwala Welfare Society held

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 May: A meeting of the newly formed committee of the Dalanwala Welfare Society was held on 27 May at the Pritam Road office of MP Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ which was well attended. The committee welcomed the newly joined members with rose buds. About 30 new members of Dalanwala joined the society.

A special ceremony was conducted to honour and facilitate about 20 senior members above 80 years with a shawl and rose bud, each. It was decided that in the case of those senior members who are unable to attend, the committee members will go to their house to honour them and enquire about their welfare.

A cultural programme was also presented by Atul Vishnoi.

Those present included Brig KG Behl (Retd), patron and founder President of the Society, Anil Jaggi, the President, Jitendra Dandona, Vice President, GP Gupta, Secretary, and executive members Avinash Manchanda and Madhu Marwah. Other prominent members present were DS Mann, Mr Nanda, Mr Vohra, Hari Singh, Mr Sikri and many others.