Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Appreciates Book On Nainital

The megastar, in his letter to the publishers, appreciated the kind and thoughtful gesture and thanked them for the book and added that he looked forward to the pleasure of going through it and recollect precious, pleasant memories of his childhood spent in Nainital. Bachchan is an alumni of Sherwood College, Nainital.

This charming book first published in 1927 and now reprinted more than ninety years later, provides the little known historical and descriptive account of the quintessential town of Nainital tucked away in the lake district of the Kumaon region and surrounded by seven hills. From an uninhabited landscape of the Himalayan mountain range to a peaceful hamlet for the English, Nainital metamorphosed into a thriving hill station in a very short span of time. Much of the history of this quaint hill station is intertwined around the chronicles of several developmental activities undertaken during the Victorian and the Edwardian period. The book provides an interesting history, with details of the Fauna and Flora of the region , in addition to rare insights into the sociological, geographical and architectural background of the place. The author, J.M. Clay, was Deputy Commissioner of Nainital and the book has an exhaustive foreword by Bhupendra Kumar Joshi , Director, Doon Library and Research Centre, Dehradun.

Upendra Arora, owner of Natraj Bookshop said, it was our privilege and honor to present our publication to someone who is an inspiration to millions of Indians , all over the world.