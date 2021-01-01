Members of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum meet Koshyari

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 30 Dec: Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas, currently on a visit to Maharashtra, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee led by Chairman Ramesh Bidhuri apprised the Governor of the work being done by the Committee in Maharashtra.

Rajya Sabha Member Dr Bhagwat Karad, Lok Sabha Member Rajan Vichare, Chinta Aruradha (AP), Dr Ramesh Chand Bind (Bhadohi, UP), Girish Chandra (Nagina, UP), Dr Bhartiben Dhirubhai Shyal (Gujarat), Ajay Tamta (Uttarakhand), Kanta Kardam (RS, UP), Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar (RS) and A Vijaykumar (RS, TN) were present.