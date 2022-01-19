‘Mere Humsafar’ – Book launched by DGP Ashok Kumar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jan: A book, ‘Mere Humsafar’, was launched by Director General of Police Ashok Kumar at the Police Headquarters, here, today.

SS Dogra, author of the book, along with famous filmmaker Shivnarayan Singh Rawat, well-known educationists Swaleen Kaur and Meenakshi, were also present on this occasion.

This book includes forty-seven interviews of prominent personalities from the fields of education, politics, literature, sports, cinema, social service, etc., taken by Dogra.

Presently, Dogra is Assistant Professor in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Fairfield Institute of Management and Technology College, affiliated to Guru Gobind Singh IP University, Delhi. He is also the Bureau chief of Himalini-Hindi monthly magazine published from Kathmandu Nepal.