Meritorious students to get incentive scholarships

Cabinet approves important proposals

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 18 May: Several important decisions were taken and many important proposals were approved by the State Cabinet today at its meeting held in the Secretariat here, today, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Among the important decisions, it was decided to allow school children failing in up to two subjects to take a supplementary examination (to be called Compartment Examination) in the state. While this facility has been available to students in several states for the state board examination, it is for the first time in Uttarakhand that this opportunity will be made available to the students to improve their performance and pass the examinations. This will come as a big relief for the children.

In another major decision, the Cabinet also approved creation of 935 posts under CRP and BRP in the Education Department, which will be filled through outsourcing at a monthly honorarium of Rs 40,000 per month.

Another major decision related to the Education Department was approval of the ‘Mukhyamantri Medhavi Chhatra Protsahan Yojana’ – scholarships for meritorious students from classes 6 to 12. Under this scheme, the top 10 students from class 6 to 10 in each government school will get this scholarship. In classes 11 and 12, the scholarship will be given to students securing more than 80 percent marks. For class 6, the scholarship will be Rs 600 per month, for Class 7, it will be Rs 700 per month, for Class 8, it will be Rs 800 per month, for Class 9, it will be Rs 900 and for Classes 11 and 12, it will be Rs 1200 per month.

In the case of aided schools, it has been decided to maintain the system of holding elections of management committees every three years instead of 5, as was being demanded by many management committees in such schools.

The cabinet also approved norms related to the Fire Fighting Department. The department has been divided into 7 categories and in view of the increasing incidents of fires in the state, it has been decided by the cabinet to deploy more fire brigade teams in the hills, along with the plains.

The cabinet also approved a new policy related to Eco-Tourism. It was decided that, out of all the new ecotourism areas that will be created, only 10 percent of the total revenue generated will be deposited in the Treasury, the rest will be used for the development of the area. The Government expects that this will yield revenue of more than Rs 5 crores for the state exchequer.

In another important decision, the cabinet also decided that Child Care Leave in Uttarakhand will now be available to female or male, in the case of single parents. So far, only female employees were entitled to Child Care Leave. The maximum child care leave permitted is two years till the child attains 18 years of age. In case of disability among the children, there will be no age limit for the grant of child care leave.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to amend service rules for the Commercial Tax Officers of the in the state’s Finance Department. The designation of the Commercial Tax Officers has also been changed to State Tax Commissioners. In a significant decision, the cabinet also approved a hike in the daily maintenance allowance per cow to Kanji Houses and shelters for stray cattle to Rs 80 per animal per day. Presently, only Rs 30 per day per cow is being given to these shelters.

In view of the upcoming Jamrani Dam project recently approved by the Centre, it has been decided to relocate the people affected by the project to Prag Farm in Kichha in an area of 300 acres. The cabinet has also extended the Nazul Policy 2021 for another year. Services rules for employees of Bhatkhande Hindustani Sangeet Mahavidyalaya have also been approved.