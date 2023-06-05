Message of communal harmony communicated at Kavi Sammelan in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 4 Jun: The Jia Sahitya Kutumb Academy of Uttarakhand organised an All India Kavi Sammelan and Felicitation Ceremony in the auditorium of Radha Krishna Temple, here, today.

Chief Guest and former Municipal President Manmohan Singh Mall, BJP State Vice President Rajesh Nautiyal and Mussoorie Traders’ Association President Rajat Aggarwal inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The event was organised to spread the message of harmony and unity. Persons who made significant contributions in the field of literature and social work were also felicitated on the occasion. Senior Journalist Sunil Sonker was awarded for his contribution to the profession.

Poets Jiya Hindwal, Sanjay Jain, Lakshmi Prasad Badoni, Arun Bhatt, Yometh Bahuguna Yogi, Krishan Gahtodi, Fauzia, Afzal, Kumar Raghav, Umashankar Manmoji, Surendra Kumar Sharma, Rubal Kumar, Neelam Dimri, Rais Siddiqui, Abdul Subhan Khan, Sakir Baiharvi, Bumper Bahraichi, Iqbal Akram, Vinita Chopra, Shakuntala Ishtwal and Vijayalakshmi won a lot of applause by presenting poetic, patriotic and satirical poems.

Jiya Hindwal, President of the Jia Sahitya Kutumb Sanstha, said that she had a leaning towards literature since childhood. Her aim is to attract the young generation to Hindi and Urdu as their languages. She added that, even as there is entertainment through Kavi Sammelans, the young generation also gets a chance to know the nuances of Hindi and Urdu languages. She commented on the ongoing communal tensions as not good for the country. The spirit of patriotism would be communicated through Kavi Sammelans.

Chief Guest Manmohan Singh Mall described the Kavi Sammelan as a commendable initiative. He said that, during the Kavi Sammelan, the poets threw light on the present condition of the country. He said that giving examples of mutual harmony through poems by poets expressed their love for the country and its languages. He said it is necessary to organise important programme like Kavi Sammelan so that the young generations could be connected with the country’s culture. In the busy present day life, people do not have time to attend important events like Kavi Sammelans, but the initiative taken by the Sanstha had attracted a large audience, which clearly indicated there are still listeners for poetry.