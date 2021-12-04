Midnight major Bureaucratic reshuffle by Dhami Govt, Rawat is Kumaon Commissioner

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 1 Dec: Pushkar Singh Dhami Government late last night carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of the impending assembly elections. In a single order issued around midnight, 35 senior bureaucrats were shifted. In addition, separate transfer orders were issued posting high profile IAS officer Deepak Rawat as Kumaon Commissioner this morning. Kumaon Commissioner Sushil Kumar was transferred as Commissioner Garhwal and Chief Executive Officer of now defunct Uttarakhand Devasthanam Board. While, late last night, no one was posted as Kumaon Commissioner, today morning, separate orders transferring MD of PTCUL and high profile IAS officer Deepak Rawat as Kumaon Commissioner were issued. Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has been given additional charge of the Power and Alternate Energy departments. Udham Singh Nagar District Magistrate Ranjana has been transferred to the post of Additional Secretary in the government and given charge as Additional Secretary Civil Aviation and also the responsibilities as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Council and Chief Executive Officer, UCADA. Yugal Kishore Pant has been made the new District Magistrate of Udham Singh Nagar. Sushil Kumar replaces Ravinath Raman as Garhwal Commissioner and CEO of Devasthanam Board. Raman will continue to hold other responsibilities as Secretary to the Government and will now also hold the charge of Secretary Revenue in place of BVR Purshottam. Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu has been relieved from the charge of Government Estate and Information Technology departments these responsibilities have now been given to Secretary Amit Negi who has been relieved of his charge of Medicine, Health and Medical Education. Secretary Meenakshi Sundaram has been given additional responsibility as Chief Project Director UGVS-REAP. Secretary Sachin Kurve was relieved of his charge of Excise which has now gone to Shailesh Bagauli. It may be recalled that after the resignation of Cabinet Minister Yashpal Arya, Chief Minister Dhami himself is in charge of Excise portfolio. Kurve has now been given charge of Rural Works Department. Secretary Nitesh Kumar Jha has also been given additional charge of technical education. Secretary Harbans Singh Chugh has been relieved of his charge of Labour and as Chairman Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Both these responsibilities have now been given to Secretary Chandresh Kumar Yadav as additional responsibility. Secretary Vijay Kumar Yadav has been given the responsibility of Project Director, Uttarakhand Work Force Development Project (World Bank funded project). Secretary DrRanjit Kumar Sinha was relieved of the charge of Transport, which has now been given to Secretary (Incharge) Deepender Kumar Choudhary who has been relieved of charge of technical education and as commissioner transport. In-charge Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman has been given the responsibility of Government Estates. Additional Secretary Information Ranbir Singh Chauhan has been given additional charge as Additional Secretary Culture, Endowment, Director General Culture, Commissioner Transport. He was however relieved of his charge as Commissioner Excise. Additional Secretary Nitin Bhadauria has been made Excise Commissioner. Additional Secretary Swati Bhadauria was relieved of her charge as Additional Secretary Culture, Civil Aviation, Chief Executive Officer, UCADA and Director General Culture. Additional secretary Suman Singh Valdiya by relieved of charge of revenue and given charge of PWD. Pradeep Singh Rawat was relieved of charge of social welfare and the charge as Commissioner Disabled and given charge of revenue. Suresh Chandra Joshi was relieved as Additional Secretary Minority Welfare, Director, and Madrasa Education Council and Managing Director Minority Welfare Corporation and given charge as Additional Secretary Child Welfare. The government also shifted the social welfare director Rajendra Kumar and entrusted him with the charge of Additional Secretary Social Welfare, Minority Welfare, Director Minority Welfare, Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Council and Managing Director Minority Welfare Corporation. The Officer in waiting BL Firmal will be the new director social welfare. Director Panchayati Raj, Chandra Singh Dharamshaktu has also been replaced by Banshidhar Tiwari. The rest of the departments with Tiwari will remain with him.