Mining Trust Fund donates Rs 32 lakh for welfare of students, elderly persons

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag, 1 July: The Mining Trust Fund has donated an amount of Rs 31.67 lakh for students and elderly people of Rudraprayag to help them in their needs. The amount was handed over to the Rural Works Department, the executive body, for the reconstruction works and providing furniture to the old public library building located in the middle of the city by the innovative initiative of District Magistrate Mayur Dixit.

About the pious motive behind the good deed, Executive Engineer Rural Works Department, Hiteshpal Singh, informed that children and elders come here for studies in the old public library building. Along with this, the reconstruction work of the old library building has been done under the direction of the DM for the study of the children, in which the reading room on the first floor and a reading room has been prepared on the ground floor for the elderly .

On the first floor, a 30 seater room has been prepared for the education of the children. He has informed that for the above works, an amount of 31 lakh 67 thousand has been made available by the District Magistrate from the Mining Trust Fund , in which furniture has been purchased for children and elderly people at 8 lakhs. Reconstruction works have been done with the remaining funds. He said that the work of the public library is in the final stage, which will be inaugurated soon.