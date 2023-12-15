Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat on 4-day tour of Garhwal

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Dec: Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat is on a four-day tour of the Garhwal region. During this tour, Dr Rawat will participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ at four locations in his assembly constituency, providing detailed information to the public about various welfare schemes of the Indian Government. Additionally, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects.

Dr Rawat stated in a press release that he will be on the tour from 13 to 16 December. During the four-day journey, he aims to lead the ‘Sankalp Yatra’ in his constituency, including Kotli, Simkhet, Sankarsain, and Markhola, to inform the common people about the significant benefits under national schemes on housing, water connection, sanitation, free healthcare, free ration, gas connections, electricity connections, opening of bank accounts, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Swamitva Yojana, and benefits under the PM Ownership Property Card.

During his Garhwal tour, Dr. Rawat will inaugurate the dam construction of the Chakisain-Jakh Road in Markhola on Thursday. Subsequently, he will participate in the Sankalp yatra in Markhola. Additionally, Dr Rawat will inaugurate the beautification projects of the government primary school in Chakisain, the maintenance work of the government health centre, and the inauguration of the 33 kV substation in U.P.C.L.

Afterwards, he will consecrate the building of the Rajkiya Inter College in Chaakisain and the new building of the government primary school in Antakholi, along with the inauguration and foundation laying of the buildings in Rajkiya Inter College Antakholi and the new building of the primary school in Kharkasari. Dr Rawat will also participate in local programmes during the visit.

On the second day of the tour, Cabinet Minister Dr Rawat will lay the foundation stone of the government primary school building in Katyud, along with the inauguration of the enhancement work and inauguration of the motor road in Jaazri. Additionally, Dr Rawat will perform the foundation laying and inauguration of construction and maintenance works in Rispani, Kuthkhala, Ghulekh, Dungri, and other places.

On Saturday, Dr Rawat will perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the dam construction of the Bhandeli-Jaspurkhal-Chokhal Motor Road in Thalisain, inaugurate the new building of the Rajkiya Inter College in Dhound, and lay the foundation stone for the construction work of the motor road connecting the villages in Khaitoli. Later, he will consecrate the Rajkiya Inter College building in Ufrainkhal and inaugurate the Health and Wellness Center, along with inaugurating the Rajkiya Inter College building in Boongidhar. After this, Dr Rawat will depart for Gairsain, where he will inaugurate and consecrate various welfare schemes and inspect his departments.

Before the commencement of the Garhwal tour, on the first day, Dr Rawat inaugurated and consecrated various schemes in Gwadigarh, Chopdyun, Kotli, Paaboun, Chipalghat, Kotli, Simkhet, and Sankarsain, providing the local people with the gift of development.