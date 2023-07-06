Minister Dr Rawat on a two-day visit of Kumaon Division

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 July: Cabinet Minister , Dr Dhan Singh Rawat , is on a two – day tour of the Kumaon Division . During this, he will take a review meeting of the Health, Education and Cooperative Department in the Almora and Bageshwar districts and he will also conduct inspections of the departments.

He will also inaugurate various medical facilities including Next Generation Sequencing Lab at Government Medical College, Almora, on Thursday. Along with that he will participate in the education upgradation program organized at Atal Excellent Government Inter College, Almora.

Earlier today, he made a surprise inspection of Community Health Center Garampani and Sub-District Hospital Someshwar, along with meeting the patients admitted to the hospital, and he took feedback about the health facilities.

Dr Rawat said that he would be visiting the Kumaon division on July 5 and 6. He informed that during his visit to Kumaon Mandal, he will take part in various foundation stone laying and inauguration programs organized in Almora and Bageshwar districts, as well as take review meetings of the concerned departments and will also inquire about the work progress of the departments at the district level.