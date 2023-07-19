Minister DS Rawat inspects GGIC in Rudraprayag

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

RUDRAPRAYAG, 18 Jul: State Medical Health and Medical Education, Cooperative, Higher Education, School Education and Culture Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat arrived here today on a one-day visit.

He was welcomed by the Chief Education Officer and the Principal at the Government Girls’ Inter College with bouquets. On this occasion, he planted a sapling of Indian gooseberry at the college.

The Minister said that, on the occasion of the Harela festival, a large-scale tree plantation programme is being undertaken by the government in the entire state for the protection and promotion of the environment. This would boost the diminishing water sources. Students are also motivated and made aware of the protection and promotion of the environment. He urged everyone to take responsibility for protecting the trees that are being planted.

He also said that for the protection and promotion of the environment, it is being introduced in the curriculum in the schools. Along with this, all children, teachers and staff must compulsorily plant a tree and preserve and care for it.

On this occasion, Dr Rawat said that continuous efforts are being made by the government to improve the quality of education in the state and eight thousand teachers are being recruited to overcome the shortage. Along with this, recruitment will also be done on 2500 posts of class IV. Also, 4500 teachers have been transferred based on the option given by them. He said that the ‘Manav Sampada Portal’ is being created in which teachers will now be able to register their complaints and problems for their leave facility, character entry, promotion, etc., through the portal.

Information was also obtained by the minister regarding the teachers working in the school and the vacant posts. He also received information from the girl students regarding the books, dresses, bags, shoes, etc., being provided to them.

On this occasion, In-charge Principal Mamta Rawat informed him that, at present, three posts are vacant in the school. It was stated by the girl students that they have been provided books, dresses, bags, shoes, etc. Along with this, a mid-day meal is also being provided.

On this occasion, President District Panchayat Amardei Shah, MLA Bharat Singh Chaudhary, District President BJP Mahavir Singh Panwar, Mandal President Surendra Joshi, Bhupendra Bhandari, Former Councilor Ajay Semwal, Pradhan Maykoti Amit Pradali, SDM, Rudraprayag, Aparna Dhoundiyal, Chief Education Officer Vinod Prasad Simalti, Education Officer (Basic) Jitendra Saxena, teachers Anju Bisht, Sushma Chowdhary, Gargi Nainwal and other teachers, staff and students were also present.