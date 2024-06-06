Minister Ganesh Joshi congratulates CM & BJP State President

By Our Staff Reporter Dehradun, 4 June: Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and State President Mahendra Bhatt and congratulated them on the hat-trick of Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. The minister fed laddus to the Chief Minister and the State President and greeted them with a bouquet.

Joshi said that the effect of the jugalbandi of PM Modi and CM Dhami is being seen in Uttarakhand. This is the reason that the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami has clearly swept 5-0 in Uttarakhand.