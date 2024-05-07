Minister Ganesh Joshi felicitates participants at 9th Doon Yoga Mahotsav

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 May: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today participated in the closing ceremony of the three-day ‘9th Doon Yoga Mahotsav 2024’ organised from 3 to 5 May by Doon Yogapeeth at BS Negi Women’s Technical Training Institute, ONGC, Kaulagarh.

Joshi inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. On this occasion, he also felicitated the participants who participated in the Yoga Mahotsav.

Joshi said that Yoga is the ancient heritage of India; it makes the body and mind healthy. He said that Yoga increases the morale, concentration and ability of a person as well as makes them physically and mentally strong. He said that Prime Minister Modi has given a new identity to Yoga in the country and abroad. He said that including yoga in our lifestyle is very important in the present and requested everyone to make yoga a part of their lifestyle and adopt a healthy life.

On this occasion, Vinod Uniyal, Founder Yogacharya Dr Vipin Joshi, Principal Namita Mamagai, Prof Kanchan Joshi, Anil Uniyal, Vijendra Singh, Madhu Semwal, Mathura Dutt Joshi, SP Riyal, etc., were also present.