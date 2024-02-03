Minister Ganesh Joshi gifts 4 ACs to Uttaranchal Press Club

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Feb: At a programme organised on World Photography Day, 19 August, 2023, at the Uttaranchal Press Club, here, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi had promised to provide 4 air conditioners to the institution. He followed through on this announcement today.

The ACs were gifted at his camp office, here, on Friday.

On this occasion, Uttaranchal Press Club President Ajay Rana and club members expressed gratitude to Joshi. These ACs were provided through the CSR of Punjab National Bank.

Also present on this occasion were PNB AGM Ajit Upadhyay, Circle Head Viraj Dogra, Manager Sarvesh Singh, Uttarakhand News Cameramen Association President Rajesh Barthwal, Club Vice President Rashmi Khatri, General Secretary Mangesh Kumar, Junior Vice President Darban Singh and other members of the club.