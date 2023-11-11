Minister Ganesh Joshi greets archers from Maharashtra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Nov: Archery players from Maharashtra paid a courtesy visit on State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi at his camp office, here. During the meeting, the Cabinet Minister conveyed his best wishes to all the players.

He presented bouquets of flowers to all the players and offered them sweets.

Harish Chandra Ghodke, who is leading the delegation, said that the National CBSE Archery Games from South Zone are being organised this year from 5 to 10 November at Social Baluni School, Dehradun.

Teams of Under 17 and Under 14 categories participated. Ghodke said that, in Under 17, Virendra Ghodke won the silver medal, in Under 14, Rajnandani More won the silver medal and, in the mixed team, Virendra Ghodke and Rajnandani Bodke won the silver medals, along with Virendra Godse, Naitik, Vishwajeet and Pranay of Vidya Pratisthan English Medium School, Indrapur.

On this occasion, children from many schools of Maharashtra including Harish Chandra Ghodke, Bhagwan Kodekar, Hanumant Bodke, Nana Sahib More, Satish Javade, Ambadat Badgar, Poonam Javade, Ganesh Massey, Nilesh, Sweta Kadam were present.