Minister Ganesh Joshi holds review meeting of Agriculture, Horticulture Departments

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 22 Aug: The State’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi expressed his displeasure over the slow pace of centrally funded schemes, here, today. He issued strict instructions to the officers, to get the works of the schemes on the ground within 3 months.

Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi held a review meeting of the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments at the camp office on Tuesday. The minister reviewed the centrally funded schemes Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana, Sub-Mission on Agriculture Extension, Rainfed Area Development, Mission on Agriculture Mechanisation, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, Soil Health Management, Soil Health Card and National Food Security Scheme. He obtained information about the progress of schemes like the National Food Security Scheme, Oil Seeds, etc.

It was stated by the officials at the meeting that as against the proposed 400 stores, 96 stores have been opened under the Traditional Agricultural Development Scheme. Similarly, under the PFME scheme, against 13 outlets only 3 have been opened, so far. Expressing displeasure, the minister gave strict instructions to the officers to open the remaining outlets within 2 months.

The establishment of Aroma Park and Aroma Valley was also discussed in the meeting.

On this occasion, Secretary, Agriculture Deependra Chowdhary, Director General, Agriculture, Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Deputy Director RK Singh, Joint Director KC Pathak and other departmental officers were present.