Minister Ganesh Joshi inaugurates “Thaur The Doon Haat” organic market 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 March: State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi today inaugurated “ Thaur The Doon Haat ” organic market located at Mianwala Chowk by Sarg Vikas Samiti by cutting the ribbon. On this occasion, Joshi also inspected various stalls.

Joshi described the establishment of organic market as a unique effort. He said that many farmers, artisans and consumers of the state will benefit from this market . And the consumers and tourists of the city will also get good benefits. Ganesh Joshi said that large scale organic farming programs are going on in Uttarakhand in organic farming, horticulture, etc., and this Haat Bazaar will be very beneficial for the organic sector.

He said that farmers are doing organic farming in more than one lakh areas in the state, and many of our products are also being exported. Leading groups like Beej Banao Andolan, Balaji Self Help Group, HOI Bamboo and Fiber Council, Himottahan, Gorayi 3k Organic Outlet, Himadri Sabina Self Help Group are participating. He said that farmers are doingfarming in more than one lakh areas instate, and many of our products are also being exported. Leading groups like Beej Banao Andolan, Balaji Self Help Group, HOI Bamboo and Fiber Council, Himottahan, Gorayi 3kOutlet, Himadri Sabina Self Help Group are participating.

Minister Joshi said that today the local products of the state are being given GI tag to enable them to reach the international market . He said that the state government is continuously working for the promotion and marketing of Millets Shri Anna. On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi also congratulated the organizers of the event.

Many people including Founder Binita Shah, Agriculture Director KC Pathak, Chief Agriculture Officer Latika Singh were present on this occasion.