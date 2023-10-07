Minister Ganesh Joshi inquires about  condition of children injured in Almora car mishap

By Our Staff Reporter

ALMORA , 05 Oct: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi and Minister Rekha Arya reached Govardhan Tiwari Government Base Hospital in Almora , to inquire about the condition of the injured in the car accident involving school children that took place on Falsima Tatik Motorway in Almora on Wednesday morning. The doctors informed them about the condition of the children .

In the morning, an Altroz ​​vehicle number UK01C5542 was going from NPP Thadamtela with 07 school children , which was being driven by the vehicle owner Prakash Chandra Joshi . The said vehicle suddenly met with an accident while passing another vehicle under the Falsima helipad. The injured /school children have been admitted to Base Hospital Almora .

On this occasion, State Vice President Balwant Singh Bhauryal, District President Ramesh Bahuguna, Jageshwar MLA Mohan Singh Mehra, etc., were present.