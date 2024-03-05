Minister Ganesh Joshi lays foundation stone of Barlowganj-Chamasari motor road

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 3 Mar: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi performed the formal bhoomipujan of the 7 kilometre Barlowganj-Chamasari motor road here, today, a project that has been pending for 20 years. The road will be completed at a cost of about Rs 97.30 lakhs.

Joshi instructed the officials of the executing agency present on the spot to complete the construction work within 6 months. He also directed the officials to pay special attention to the quality of materials used in the construction work. He said that, after the completion of the road, the locals of populated areas like Barlowganj, Khetwala, Company Bagh and Chamasari would greatly benefit. It would also boost tourism.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi recalled that, in 2012, when he had contested elections from the Mussoorie constituency, he had promised construction of the Barlowganj-Chamasari motor road. In the meanwhile, many obstacles and technical problems came up but, today, the demand had been fulfilled. He promised the construction work would be completed soon and it would o be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Joshi added that the Central and State Governments are continuously working together for the all-round development of the state. He pointed out that the Lok Sabha elections are about to take place and the top leadership has released the first list of 195 Lok Sabha candidates. The BJP has once again given the ticket to Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah from the Tehri Lok Sabha constituency. He said that, in the last election, the people of Mussoorie assembly constituency, had given more than 21 thousand votes. This time, this figure will be doubled. He claimed that the BJP would once again form the government at the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi by winning more than 400 seats.

Village head Narendra Melwan said that the demand for the road had been pending since 2004. Today, after the tireless efforts of Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, the construction work on the road has started. Due to which there was great happiness among the villagers. The road would benefit local people, particularly school children. Also present on the occasion were Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Jitendra Tripathi, Village Head Narendra Melwan, Divisional President Rakesh Rawat, Member, District Panchayat, Veer Singh Chauhan, BDC Neelam Melwan, Narayan Singh Rana, Anuj Kaushal, Mohan Petwal, Murari Rawat, Amit Panwar, Subhash Melwan and others.