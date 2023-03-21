Minister Ganesh Joshi meets Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Mar: Uttarakhand Rural Development Minister Ganesh Joshi met Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh in New Delhi on Sunday and thanked him for the approval granted to construction of 1091 kilometres of road in the first batch, against the allocation of total 2288 kilometres under PMGSY III.

The Minister urged the Union Minister that, in view of the uneven geographical conditions of the state, the DPR of 829 kilometres of roads under PMGSY III is being sent to the Government of India, but 368 kilometres of road are not meeting under the standards. Joshi demanded relaxation of the standards from the Union Minister in view of the difficult geographical conditions of the state.

The minister said that, on the basis of the 2011 census, there are 407 remaining habitations with a population of 150 to 249, connecting which would require 3200 kilometres of roads at an estimated cost of Rs 2900 crores. Joshi requested the Union Minister that, due to the adverse geographical conditions of the state, limited financial resources, strategic requirement and migration prevention, these should also be approved.

Giving positive assurance to Minister Joshi, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that all possible help would be provided to Uttarakhand by the Government of India.