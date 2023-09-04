Minister Ganesh Joshi pays tribute to Martyr L/Naik MN Goswami

By Our Staff Reporter

Lalkuan, 3 Sep: Soldiers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi paid heartfelt tribute to Martyr Lance Naik Mohan Nath Goswami (Ashok Chakra awardee) on the anniversary of his martyrdom day at Bindukhatta in Lalkuan by offering a wreath.

On this occasion, Ganesh Joshi directed the Sainik Welfare officials to install a statue of the martyr at the martyrs’ memorial in Indira Nagar.

The Sainik Welfare Minister named the Government Girls’ Higher Primary School, Indira Nagar, after Lance Naik Goswami in view of the outstanding bravery and sacrifice of martyr Lance Naik Goswami, the inauguration of which was also held today. He said that every person should respect the martyrs. The Pushkar Singh Dhami government is continuously striving for the welfare of the soldiers and their dependants.

Minister Joshi also paid heartfelt tribute to martyr Nanda Ballabh Devrari of 14 Garhwal Rifles by offering flowers.

Lance Naik Mohan Nath Goswami was martyred on this day. He belonged to the 9th Battalion Para Regiment (SF) and held a special place in his regiment as an ideal, brave and fearless soldier. On, 2-3 September, 2015, Lance Naik Nath Goswami was part of an ambush squad in the extremely dense forests in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. There was a fierce encounter with four notorious terrorists, Iin which two of his companions were seriously injured. He knew that the lives of his comrades were in danger, so he moved forward to save them, and without worrying about his life, he killed one terrorist and injured the other. Meanwhile, Lance Naik Mohan was shot in the stomach. Even in his injured condition, maintaining the high standards of Indian military tradition, he pounced on the last terrorist and killed him at close range before attaining martyrdom. He not only killed the terrorists but also helped in the elimination of two other terrorists, while also saving the lives of his 3 injured comrades. In carrying out this entire operation, he displayed conspicuous gallantry and made the supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. Posthumously, he was decorated with the highest peacetime gallantry award, “Ashoka Chakra”.

The martyr’s wife, Bhavna Goswami, Lalkuan MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, Circle President Jagdish Pant, District Sainik Welfare Officer Colonel Subodh Shukla, Captain Pratap Singh Bisht, ex-servicemen and local people were present on the occasion.