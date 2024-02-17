Minister Ganesh Joshi pays tribute to Pulwama Martyrs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Feb: On the fifth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, Soldiers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, today, paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the attack.

Joshi participated in the tribute programme organised on the fifth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack at the Directorate of Soldiers’ Welfare. He paid tribute by offering a floral wreath. Many ex-servicemen also paid tribute to the martyrs at the event.

Minister Joshi, while remembering the brave soldiers martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack, recalled that on this very day, 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred in a suicide terrorist attack in Pulwama. These included two soldiers from Uttarakhand.

Joshi said that, after the terrorist attack in Pulwama, India took a tough stand and adopted many strict measures to teach Pakistan a lesson.

Joshi also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that on 26 February, 2019, the Indian Air Force entered Balakot in Pakistan and, through air strikes destroyed its terrorist hideouts and took revenge for the deceased soldiers. He said that after the tremendous response shown by India in the Balakot air strike, the enemy will think a hundred times before committing such an audacity again. He said that martyrs could not be brought back, but it is the duty of every person to praise their bravery. He said that the country will always remember the sacrifice of the martyrs.

On this occasion, many people including Director of Soldiers’ Welfare, Brigadier Amrit Lal, Major General Shammi Sabharwal (Retd), Colonel BS Rawat, ESM Dinesh Pradhan, ML Bhatt, Sudhir Shahi were also present.