Minister Ganesh Joshi releases poster of film based on Sant Ravidas

Dehradun, 25 Apr: Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi was present at the release of the promo and poster of a feature film based on the life and teachings of the great 15th century Saint, Ravidas, at the Town Hall in Haridwar, today.

‘Mahima Guru Ravidass Ki’ is being produced by Satya Online Production and SARS Entertainment under the banner of Mahant Ravindra Puri Creations.

Present on the occasion of the release of the promo and poster, Cabinet Minister Premchandra Agrawal, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Swami Kailashanand Giri of Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjani, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Mahant Ravindra Puri, Mahant Ram Ratan Giri, Mahamandaleshwar Lalitanand Giri, Sant Jagjit Singh Shastri of Nirmal Akhara and SMJN College Principal Dr Sunil Kumar Batra.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that, after seeing the promo, he wished to watch the entire film. He said he would try to get this film made tax free in the state. People, after seeing, it would imbibe the values of Sant Ravidas.

Ravidas was a great 15th century saint, philosopher, poet and social reformer. He was a shining leader and eminent figure of the Nirguna Sampradaya.

The film is being produced by Producer Purushottam Sharma, Rajesh Malgudi and Purushottam Jathodi. Sandeep Mohan has played the role of Guru Ravidas in the film. Starring in the film is Shubhangi Deoli, Nikita Bahuguna, Manju Tiwari, Gunjan Tiwari, Mukesh Ghanshala, Deepak Vyas, Anand Rana and Rohit Kumar.

