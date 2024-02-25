Minister Ganesh Joshi requests Sainik School for Chamoli from Defence Minister 

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 23 Feb: Uttarakhand Soldier Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi paid a courtesy call on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

On this occasion, Joshi requested the Defence Minister to establish a Sainik School in Chamoli, the border district of Uttarakhand.

Joshi, while briefing Singh, said that Chamoli is a border district as well as a soldier dominated district. He said that the spirit of serving the nation as a soldier is deeply ingrained in the people there. This is the reason why soldiers and ex-servicemen here are always eager to admit their children in schools with a military ethos. At present, there is no Sainik School/Army Public School in Chamoli and nearby areas.

There has been a demand by the ex-servicemen of the area over many years that an Army Public School should be established in Chamoli district, also, like the General BC Joshi Army Public School located in Pithoragarh district, established by the country’s first CDS, General Bipin Rawat. This would ensure that ex-servicemen and their families from this hilly area are not forced to migrate to other areas, one of the main problems of Uttarakhand.

Joshi said that, if an Army Public School is approved for Chamoli district, the Uttarakhand Soldier Welfare Department will provide its full contribution through land allotment and infrastructure development.

Defence Minister Singh gave a positive assurance in this regard and promised to take necessary action in the matter soon.