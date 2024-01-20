Minister Ganesh Joshi reviews functioning of Rural Development Dept

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 18 Jan: State Rural Development Minister Ganesh Joshi today conducted a review with senior officials of the Rural Development Department at his camp office, here.

Joshi obtained information about the progress of the central and state funded schemes run by the department.

He reviewed progress of the centrally funded schemes run under the Rural Development Department (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, NRLMA, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, etc). Necessary guidelines were also given to the officers regarding state-funded schemes.

He asked the officials to ensure that the benefits of the Central and State Government schemes reach the beneficiaries. He instructed the officials to spend the budget approved by the Department of Rural Development for the financial year 2023-24 by March 2024. He also took information about the construction work on the Amrit Sarovar scheme.

Officials said that a total of 1283 Amrit Sarovars have been built in the entire state. Construction of 97 more Amrit Sarovars will be completed by March 2024.

Secretary Radhika Jha, Additional Secretary Anand Swaroop, etc., were present on this occasion.