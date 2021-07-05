Minister Javadekar to inaugurate virtual India Pavilion at Cannes Film Market

By Our Staff Reporter
NEW DELHI, 5 Jul: India is participating at the Cannes Film Market 2021 virtually due to current pandemic and the second time India is participation through Virtual India Pavilion. The virtual pavilion will showcase Indian cinema across linguistic, cultural and regional diversity, with the aim of forging an increasing number of international partnerships in the realms of distribution, production, filming in India, script development and technology, and promoting film sales and syndication.
The focus of virtual India Pavilion is to celebrate the centenary year of the legendary film maker, Satyajit Ray, promoting India as an important shooting destination for the world cinema and co-production between Indian film makers and their global counterparts. The focus will also be on celebrating India@75.
The virtual India pavilion will be inaugurated by Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting; Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, on 6 July at 3 PM (IST). (YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdHFiFowOEI)
The inaugural session will also be addressed by Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to the Republic of France and Principality of Monaco; Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasoon Joshi, Writer, Poet, and Chairman, CBFC; Subhash Ghai, Filmmaker & Educationist, Chairman, Mukta Arts Ltd and Ekta Kapoor, Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms.
Actor Roshni Walia’s ‘I Am Banni’ to be screened at CannesMUMBAI, 5 Jul: 15 Indian Feature films are going to be screened this year in Cannes 2021. 13 films out of 15 is representing Wing to Bollywood Entertainment sales company – Operation Head Brijjesh Gurnani & Priya Jaiswal shared with us.These 13 films will be screened in Marche du film, Cannes market during 6-15 July, 2021. Most of the films are on social issues and Biographical drama.1. Dada Lakhmi by Yashpal Sharma produced by Ravindra Singh Rajawat and Yashpal Sharma, biopic on the life of the Haryanvi Folk artist2. Blind Mind by Vajshi Vavnotia produced by Raju Karavadra & Vajshi Vavnotia, A social drama based on father and daughter relations.3. Dhumkkudiya by Nandlal Nayak Produced by Sumit Agarwal based on Human Trafficking in Jharkhand.4. Kashi to Kashmir by Sanoj Mishra Produced by Ravi Sudha Choudhary, Sanjay Dhiman and Deepak Pandit based on Conflict between Hindus and Muslims in Kashmir.5. Bharat Maza Desh Aahe by Pandurang Krishna Jhadav Produced by Dr. Ashish Agarwal. It’s a children film with a deep message.6. I Am Banni – Daughter of Kutch by Nitin Choudhary & K.K. Makwana produced by Anil Garg based on Girl Child Education. Starring Roshni Walia.7. Faas by Avinash Kolte produced by Maheshwari Patil CHAKURKAR based on Farmer’s suicide.8. Devarakanassu- Kannada film by Suresh Lakkoor produced by C JAYAKUMAR, C SHEKHAR, Suresh LAKKOOR. It’s a Children Film.9 The Lift by Ashish Kaushik. Based on conflict of husband and wife.10. Let’s Stay by Ashish Kaushik It’s a drama based on married couple.11. Gandhi Ni Bakari – Produced and Directed by Utpal Modi. It’s a political satire, play written by Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena.12. Paidageer, Produced and Directed by Sanjay Jiwane based on Value of Education.13. Premaatur – It’s a drama revolves around romance & mystery, directed by Prashant Walde.