Minister Javadekar to inaugurate virtual India Pavilion at Cannes Film Market

By Our Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, 5 Jul: India is participating at the Cannes Film Market 2021 virtually due to current pandemic and the second time India is participation through Virtual India Pavilion. The virtual pavilion will showcase Indian cinema across linguistic, cultural and regional diversity, with the aim of forging an increasing number of international partnerships in the realms of distribution, production, filming in India, script development and technology, and promoting film sales and syndication.

The focus of virtual India Pavilion is to celebrate the centenary year of the legendary film maker, Satyajit Ray, promoting India as an important shooting destination for the world cinema and co-production between Indian film makers and their global counterparts. The focus will also be on celebrating India@75.

The virtual India pavilion will be inaugurated by Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting; Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, on 6 July at 3 PM (IST). (YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdHFiFowOEI)

The inaugural session will also be addressed by Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to the Republic of France and Principality of Monaco; Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasoon Joshi, Writer, Poet, and Chairman, CBFC; Subhash Ghai, Filmmaker & Educationist, Chairman, Mukta Arts Ltd and Ekta Kapoor, Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms.