Minister Joshi attends Holi Milan, Women’s Day celebrations in Dakra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Mar: State Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi participated in a Holi Milan ceremony organised by Shaheed Durga Mall Mandal President Jyoti Kotia in Dakra, here, on Sunday. The occasion also celebrated International Women’s Day, Women’s Empowerment and Safety Week and ‘Promotion of Women’s Participation’.

State president of BJP Mahila Morcha Asha Nautiyal was present as the Chief Guest. The program was inaugurated by lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

Many cultural programmes were also presented on the occasion.

Also, Minister Ganesh Joshi and State President of BJP Mahila Morcha Asha Nautiyal presented citations to women who have done excellent work in the field of social work.

The Minister said it is necessary for women to be empowered for the overall development of society and the state. He reminded that women had a deity-like stature in the scriptures. The Gods reside where women are worshipped, he reminded. He said that the daughters of the state have brought laurels in every field. Today there is no field where women are not at the top. Schemes have been started to make women self-help groups financially strong. The Union and State governments are constantly working for the empowerment of women. Joshi also extended Holi greetings and best wishes to everyone.

Those felicitated today were Sita Devi, Madhubala Gupta, Sundari Devi Thapa, Rajkumari Devi, Deeksha Singh, Seema Khanna, Dr Babita Sahotra, Sonali Thapa, Nisha Ashok Shrestha, Sangeeta Ojha, Anjali Nagarkoti, Sanjivani Rawat, Swati, Anita Sharma, Nisha, Kajal, Shivani Gurung, etc.

Also present on the occasion, Mandal President Jyoti Kotia, Mahila Morcha Minister Kamali Bhatt, Nirmala Joshi, Gorkhali Sabha President Padam Thapa, Mandal President Pradeep Rawat, General Secretary Prabha Shah, State Executive Member Nirmala Thapa, Vice President Babita, Sandhya Thapa, Vishnu Gupta, Surendra Rana, etc.