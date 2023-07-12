Minister Joshi discusses revival of Tons River with Jal Shakti Minister

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 11 July: State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister , Ganesh Joshi met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at his residence on Tuesday.

Joshi requested approval from Shekhawat for the restoration plans of STPs and ghats to be built at a cost of about 100 crore under the Namami Gange project, taking Tons (Tamsa) river as a tributary of Yamuna.

Informing the Union Minister , Ganesh Joshi said that in the northern areas of Dehradun city, including Garhi Cantt and many other areas, all wastewater and excreta goes into the Tamsa River. It is necessary to construct STP in the Garhi Cantt area at a cost of about 80 crore and beautification work of ghats in Tapkeshwar at a cost of about 20 crore. Joshi urged Gajendra Shekhawat to approve these schemes under the Namami Gange project. Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat gave positive assurance and assured action in the matter at the earliest.