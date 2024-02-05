Minister Joshi, Dr Bipin Joshi inaugurate 2nd phase of World Peace Mission

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Feb: The second phase of the World Peace Mission was inaugurated on Sunday by Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi by releasing the poster of the campaign, in the presence of coordinator Dr Bipin Joshi.

While wishing the campaign all success, Cabinet Minister Joshi mentioned the ancient Rishi Muni tradition, Yoga spirituality and Ayurveda as the heritage of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

Campaign coordinator, Yogacharya Dr Bipin Joshi said that, in the second phase of the World Peace Mission, programmes of yoga, meditation and religious accord are to be organised in Singapore from 5 to 7 February, Malaysia, from 8 to 10 February, and Thailand, from 11 to 13 February, for world peace and harmony.

Holy Ganga water, the caps of Uttarakhand, Prasad of Pran Pratistha of the newly constructed Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, models and pictures of the temple will be presented to the people of the Indian community.

Dr Mathura Dutt Joshi, Bhagwati Joshi, yoga teacher Geeta Joshi, Vimala Joshi, etc., will be included in the campaign team.