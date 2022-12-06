Minister Joshi flags off 30 apple growers for excursion training

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Dec: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi flagged off a team of 30 selected farmers to Dr YS Parmar University for Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, for a 3-day training in apple planting, harvesting, fertilisation, advanced production and post-harvest management, etc., under the district scheme run by the Horticulture Department. It is worth noting that the present time is the appropriate time for harvesting and pruning of apple plants and giving fertilisers, etc., to the plants, as a result of which the farmers will also be able to get practical training, and the trainees themselves will also get information about new technology for apple production.

Farmers will take advantage of new and high technology so that apple productivity can be increased.

Joshi said, “Our target is that when the state is 25 years old, we will double the production of apples. For this, training of farmers is very important. When these 30 selected farmers return from Himachal after getting training, they will give training to the farmers of the state.” Joshi said this will definitely be a meaningful step towards doubling the production of apples.