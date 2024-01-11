Minister Joshi holds meeting regarding “International Conclave cum Buyer Seller Meet”

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Jan: State Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi today held a meeting at his camp office regarding preparations for the “International Conclave cum Buyer Seller Meet” to be organised by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Development Authority (APEDA), Government of India, in the month of January.

Minister Joshi discussed in detail all the important subjects related to the event and directed the officials to complete the outline and all the preparations within the time limit for the International Conclave to be organised by APEDA here on 12 January. He instructed the officers to work on the programme in a well-planned manner and with mutual coordination.

International buyers from various countries will participate in this international conclave aimed at promoting and exporting various local products of Uttarakhand and increasing contact with the international market for the producers. This conclave will provide an excellent opportunity for business and networking among the participants. Technical sessions, seller and buyer interactions and stalls of agriculture, horticulture, organic board, CAP and other departments will also be set up at the conclave. Farmers, FPO farmers and agricultural scientists will also be present. The session will focus on various aspects of millets and their value added products, processing, packaging and export potential.

Minister Ganesh Joshi said that there are many FPOs in the state which are doing good work, they should be specially invited. The farmers of the state would definitely benefit through the workshop organised by APEDA.

On this occasion, Secretary, Agriculture, Vinod Kumar Suman, Director General, Agriculture, Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Director KC Pathak, Vinay Kumar, and other officials were present.